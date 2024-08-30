Osun Gov Flags Off  Construction of Obokun 33KV Feeder Line after 11 Years of Abandonment 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday flagged off construction and relocation of Obokun 33KV Feeder line from Osunjela to Ilesa-West Local government area of the state.

The project was once awarded by the past administration on 25th June, 2013 with 30 per cent funding released but was later abandoned. Eleven years later, Governor Adeleke has approved the completion of the project.

The governor, who charged the contractor and the team to deliver on schedule noted that “ as a government committed to the welfare of the people, it is our focus to bring economic light to the people of Osun state.”

“We have a robust plan to transform the state energy and electricity market through appropriate policy and legislation. I am therefore, elated to repeat that Osun has a draft electricity bill and policy which will expand power generation and distribution.”

“We are acting fast on the energy space because power supply is an engine room of economic growth. Regular power supply boosts economic activities.”

“Our vision is that Osun state will be self-sufficient in power supply and also export to neighboring states.”

The total blackouts being experienced in Obokun Local Government is as a result of dilapidated 33KV feeder line that supply electricity to the community/towns in Obokun Local Government from Ilesa.

The Obokun 33KV Feeder Line, when completed, will be supplying electricity to four Local Government Areas and part of Ilesa West (Omi Aladiye, Akad) .

It would also supply other neighboring communities along Ilesa – Osogbo road, 95 per cent of towns in Obokun Local Government, Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government as well as Kajola and Osunjela in Atakumosa West Local Government.

Speaking at the event the state Commissioner for Energy, Hon. Festus Ademola Adeyemo, noted that Governor Adeleke was deeply alarmed by the total blackouts being experienced in Obokun Local Government as a result of the dilapidated 33KV feeder line that supplies electricity to the Community/Towns in Obokun Local Government from Ilesa.

He stressed that governor’s directive on the setting up of Osun Electricity Bill and Policy has been complied with while Osun now has a draft Electricity Market Bill that is being processed for the attention of the State Assembly.