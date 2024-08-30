Lawmakers Visit Dangote Cement Plant in Kogi, Back Him on Industrialisation Efforts

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Dangote Group’s industrialisation stride in Nigeria has received yet another momentum as federal lawmakers back the company’s strides, with members of the House of Representatives visiting the Dangote Cement Plc in Obajana, Kogi State yesterday.

The lawmakers further expressed their delight at the significant economic impact the company had made in Nigeria’s cement subsector.



Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, who led his team to the cement plant, emphasised the need for collaboration between Nigeria’s political leaders and investors to drive the country’s industrialisation.

He noted that Dangote Cement had paved the way with its substantial investments, job creation, tax contributions, and more, emphasising that everyone must work together to ensure Nigeria’s progress.



He stated that the visit by the joint subcommittee on Solid Minerals and Commerce was partly aimed at investigating the reasons behind the current cement prices and collaboratively seeking solutions.

Responding to the visiting lawmakers about the current prices, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Arvind Pathak, stated that cement inputs are dollar driven except limestone which is found in Nigeria.



Some of these inputs, according to him, include machineries, spare parts, the gas for fuel and gypsum which is one of the raw materials.

He explained that the rise and instability in foreign exchange rates have been significant factors contributing to the current prices of cement products, stressing that Dangote Group remains Nigeria’s largest employer outside of government.

He also explained that compared to 2021, the salaries of the company’s employees had been increased by 21.3 per cent in 2022 to 47.5 per cent in 2023 and 63.2 per cent in 2024. The salary increase, he said, was meant to meet up the inflation in the country.



Some of the community related intervention schemes embedded in the Community Development Agreement (CDA), the company said, included: Provision of scholarship, construction of blocks of classrooms, construction of boreholes, building of hospitals and construction, and rehabilitation road networks.

The company further said that it delivered a multimillion naira health facility at Iwaa, one of the mining communities, as well as launched several other empowerment schemes.

Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Okpella, Edo State, Ismail Muhammad, said the company had invested hugely in state-of-the art facility in its bid to achieve operational efficiency.