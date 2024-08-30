Gombe Issues Executive Order to Regulate Mining Activities, Protect Host Communities

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has issued an Executive Order No. 8 of 2024 aimed at tightening the monitoring and regulation of mining activities in the state, to protect host communities against exploitation as well as safeguard the environment.

The order, which took immediate effect, will address various challenges posed by mining operations, including environmental degradation, security concerns, and exploitation of host communities.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the director-general (Press Affairs ), Government House in Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday.

Key provisions of the Executive Order include the establishment of a Mining Activities Monitoring Committee (MAMC), chaired by the state Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources.

According to the statement, the committee comprises representatives from various state ministries, security agencies, and the Gombe Geographic Information Services (GOGIS).

The MAMC is tasked with overseeing all mining operations in the state, ensuring compliance with state laws, and collaborating with federal agencies to minimise environmental impact.

A significant aspect of the order is the requirement for all mining entities to submit Community Consents and Community Development Agreements to the state Ministry of Justice through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for vetting before any operations can commence. This measure is aimed at ensuring that mining activities are conducted in line with the interests of the host communities and that all agreements are legally sound.

Also, the order mandates that all personnel of mining entities arriving in Gombe State must undergo screening by the MAMC to verify their citizenship, relevant permits, and the legal status of their operations. This step is intended to curb the influx of undocumented foreigners and ensure that only authorised individuals are involved in mining activities.

The Executive Order recognises that while the federal government holds exclusive authority to grant mining licences, the state government has a responsibility to ensure the welfare and safety of its citizens, particularly those in mineral-rich areas.

It further emphasizes the need for mining entities to confine their operations within the boundaries established by the Minerals and Mining Act of 2007. The MAMC is also empowered to assist federal agencies in managing and mitigating environmental impacts resulting from mining activities, as well as rehabilitating disturbed lands.

The order also outlines the roles of the Gombe State Internal Revenue Service (GIRS) and local government councils in collecting state-based taxes, levies, and fees from mining entities. The MAMC, in collaboration with these agencies, is responsible for ensuring full compliance with the order and initiating investigations and prosecutions of any violators.

The Gombe State Government has always expressed concerns over the unchecked activities of some mining entities, which have led to environmental damage, insecurity, and tension within host communities.

The state government has also placed a moratorium on traditional rulers and community leaders from granting rights of occupancy for mining purposes without the approval of relevant state authorities. This move is to prevent unauthorised land use and ensure that all mining activities are conducted legally.