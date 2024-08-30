Defence Chief, Edun Appraise Military’s Role in Safeguarding Democracy, Economic, Social Recovery

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, Friday paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja during which they discussed the critical role of the military in safeguarding democracy and driving Nigeria’s economic and social recovery.

The CDS highlighted the military’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding democracy and playing a crucial role in the nation’s economic and social recovery.

He also expressed his gratitude to the minister for the consistent support provided to the armed forces.

A statement released by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said Edun, in his response, commended Musa and his team for their tireless efforts in fostering a secure environment that enables the nation’s economy to flourish, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians.

The visit also provided the opportunity for the minister to tour the Defence Headquarters, during which the CDS provided the minister with an insightful overview of the operational and administrative functions of his office.

“As the Honourable Minister and the Defence Chief continue to work together, their synergy is expected to yield positive results for the nation.

“With a secure environment and a thriving economy, Nigeria is poised to achieve the president’s mandate of enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

“The visit marks a significant step towards fostering a stronger partnership between the military and the economic sector, ultimately benefiting the nation as a whole,” the statement said.