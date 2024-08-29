Experts to Address Brain Drain Effect in Nigeria’s Telecoms Industry

Experts in the telecommunications, information and communications technology (ICT) sectors are set to gather for the fifth edition of the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF 5.0).

The event themed “Mitigating the Effect of Talent Exodus and its Impacts on the Growth of Nigeria’s Telecommunications Industry” is carefully designed to explore and highlight one of the critical challenges facing the sustainability of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

The conference, organised by Business Remarks, is scheduled to take place September 19, 2024, at CITIHeight Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, thought-provoking discussions, innovative presentations, and networking opportunities from renowned industry experts, providing stakeholders with valuable insights, knowledge, and practical strategies to rethink the possibilities and challenges facing the sector.

Confirmed speakers include the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida; National Coordinator, National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), Dr. Olufemi Adeluyi; Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo; Digital Realty Chief Executive Officier, Ikechukwu Nnamani; Open Access Data Center CEO, Dr. Ayotunde Coker; Zoracom CEO, John Nwachukwu; Co-Founder, Infratel Africa, Mr. Tola Yusuf, among others.

Speaking about the event, the convener of the forum and Managing Editor of Business Remarks, Bukola Olanrewaju, noted that the Nigerian telecoms sector is currently grappling with a multitude of challenges. These include unreliable power supply, rising operational costs, frequent call drops, poor network coverage and the high naira-to-dollar exchange rate. The challenges, according to her, have hampered telecom companies’ ability to invest in new equipment and infrastructure, further exacerbating these issues.

“Sadly, the sector has started to experience a huge depletion in its talent workforce, a severe brain drain,” she said.