Stakeholders Call for Synergy in Gathering Credible Climate Change Data

Arthur Eriye

Stakeholders have called for synergy at the federal, state and local governments to produce credible climate change data.

The call was made at the Stakeholder’s Consultation Workshop on Data Analysis towards the preparation of Nigeria’s First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) to the UNFCCC in Abuja. It held from Wednesday, August 21 to Friday, August 23, 2024.

The workshop was organized by the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Secretariat with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking during the workshop, a representative of the Enugu State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Mr. Arum Nnamdi said data collection should cascade down to the local governments; hence capacity building is needed for those at sub-national level.

While commending efforts of the NCCC, he said more needed to be done to carry the sub-national components along as data is sourced from the localities.

The Deputy Director and Head of Climate Change Department said states must have people that understand the issues of climate change and sponsors.

He noted that the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, is very much interested in green environment.

“Our governor has shown political will to tackle climate change, by establishing smart schools. The governor is taking the state back to its original design,” Nnamdi said.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, NCCC, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, stressed the need for credible and quality data towards the preparation of Nigeria’s First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) to the UNFCCC.

The Director-General/CEO said Nigeria is on course to meet the December 2024 deadline for submission.

“We need credible and quality data to develop a carbon budget. We need to know the exact GHG emissions level.

“It is critical stakeholders provide data not only for BTR to pass our climate obligations, but we also need to know where are in National Determined Contributions (NDC) implementation and climate actions,” Maduekwe stated.

She urged participants to work closely with the NCCC to achieve its mandate.