PenOp Elects Bajowa as New President 

Ebere Nwoji

The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), has announced the election of Mr Christopher Bajowa as its new president.

He took over the leadership baton of the association from the erstwhile president Umar Mairami former Managing Director Premium Pensions.

Bajowa is currently the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FCMB Pension Limited.

With his election, Bajowa will complete the term of the previous President, which will end in March 2026.

He was unanimously elected by his colleagues as the new President of PenOp. In accepting the nomination, Bajowa said that he would continue to uphold the ideals of the industry, ensuring that the RSA holders were prioritised. He said he is also committed to continuing the work of ensuring that pensions positively affect every aspect of Nigeria’s economy. He thanked his colleagues for electing him and promised to be committed to upholding the high standards expected of the role.

Speaking on the election, the Chief Executive Officer of PenOp, Oguche Agudah said the smooth transition showed the strong governance process within the association and the commitment to sound leadership and respectful relationships between the pension operators geared towards the overall aim of ensuring that every Nigerian benefits positively from the pension industry.