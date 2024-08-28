Goldberg Boosts Cultural Heritage Celebration at Osun-Osogbo Festival

Ayodeji Ake

In the history of celebrating cultural heritage and the richness of African originality, Nigerian Breweries Plc, through its premium brand, Goldberg Lager Beer, has again made a resounding impact at the just-concluded Osun-Osogbo Festival 2024.

This year, Goldberg took centre stage all through the period of the festival, pronouncing its presence in all traditional performances, celebrations, and cultural experiences.

The company said in a statement that from the opening procession to the paying of homage to the crowns of the past rulers, down to the procession of the votary maiden in company of the Chief Priestess to the Sacred Osun groove, Goldberg featured prominently at various locations, where it was enjoyed by dignitaries, performers, and attendees alike, reflecting the brand’s commitment to honoring cultural roots.

Senior Brand Manager of Goldberg Lager Beer, Kunle Aroyehun, commented on the success of the sponsorship saying: “The Osun Osogbo Festival is a time when we come together to celebrate our heritage, and this year, Goldberg was proud to be at the heart of it. For us, it is more than just an annual festival, it is a celebration of our collective identity, a reminder of the beauty of our traditions, and an opportunity to create new memories with our fans.”

A hallmark of Goldberg’s sponsorship was an elaborate after party held at the Technical College Field in Osogbo. This featured musical performances by popular artistes, energetic dance moves, and a scintillating cultural experience enjoyed by brand loyalists and new fans alike, while sipping their favorite beverage brewed to golden standards. It was a vibrant hub of activity throughout the festival as visitors were treated to a unique experience that blended tradition with modernity, all while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Osun people and their traditions. The atmosphere was electric, with the sounds of cool, rhythmic beats setting the tone for a truly unforgettable festival experience.

Goldberg’s after party was a night to remember for fans in attendance, as it was filled with music, cultural expressions, and pure entertainment. As brand fans danced the night away, played games, and participated in exciting activities, many walked away with thrilling prizes making the night even more rewarding. This encapsulates Goldberg’s ethos of celebrating Nigerian culture in a way that resonates with both the young and the young-at-heart.

With a portfolio that boasts the sponsorship of past prestigious cultural celebrations such as the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) traditional night, among others, Goldberg’s participation in this year’s festival further solidifies its position as a leading beer brand that connects with the people down to their cultural roots, across their different generations. This adds an oomph to Goldberg’s ongoing Oyato campaign – which celebrates the evolution of Yoruba culture- A culture made different.

Goldberg Lager Beer remains dedicated to fostering cultural pride and supporting events that celebrate Nigeria’s rich traditions. As a sponsoring partner of the Osun-Osogbo Festival 2024, Goldberg has once again demonstrated its commitment to blending tradition with modernity, ensuring that our cultural heritage continues to thrive in today’s world.

The Osun-Osogbo Festival is a 600-year-old Yoruba cultural celebration that lasts 14 days and is held annually in Osogbo, Osun State, dedicated to worshiping the river goddess (Osun), showcasing the resilience, creativity, and rich traditions of the Yoruba people.