Winners Emerge at Odele Age Group Tourney

Winners at the weekend emerged during the second edition of the Gbolahan Odele Age Group tennis championship that took place at the Adejumo Tennis Sports Centre, Lagos.

The sponsor of the tournament, Gbolahan Odele, said the tournament was simply awesome and the purpose of the program is archived.

According to him the reason for organising the tournament is to give back to society.

“How awesome! The tournament has been simply awesome,” he said.

“The kids are having fun, which is the basic, the base for all that I hope for. I want them to enjoy themselves. Win, lose or draw, we must have fun. And we have been doing that.

“Although, we’ve had some challenges, some stoppages due to the little sporadic rain, but God is good. So, every time it rains, we dry the courts and then the kids play.

“My focus is to do something for Nigeria. Give back. The good book says you are blessed for a reason. We are blessed to be a blessing. That’s what my family is all about.

“My other main reason is to turn around and watch the progress of each child that Coach Dele and I have identified as great prospects. From this level to the highest level in tennis. And I’m talking about to Grand Slams.”

On Saturday, Gloria Samuel defeated Success Godwin 6-2, 6-0 in the Girls 14 with the Girls 12 ending in favour of Omoyinka Ayinla who beat Mabubat Rasaki 4-0, 4-2 in the final.

Boys 12 was won by Goodluck Tersoo after defeating Usoh Daniel 4-2, 5-3. Goodness Aina also defeated Alice Paul 6-3, 6-4 in the Girls 16.