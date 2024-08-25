  • Sunday, 25th August, 2024

No Ransom Paid to Rescue 20 Medical Students, Police Clarify

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that no ransom was paid for the rescue of the 20 medical students abducted in Benue State and others, clarifying that all victims were tactically rescued from their abductors by security operatives.


The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said the clarification became necessary due to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some amounts of money were paid for the rescue of the kidnap victims.
“We confirm the release of our brothers and sisters and some other Nigerians who have been in captivity on Friday, August 23, 2024, in Ntunkon Forest, Benue State without any ransom paid.


“Contrary to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some money was paid, no kobo was paid to release them. They were actually rescued tactically and professionally. We commend the security agencies, locals, and ONSA for their commitment and resilience. Thanks to you all,” Adejobi explained.
Security agencies had earlier confirmed the release of the 20 medical students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who were abducted in Benue State.


The operation was said to have been coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
According to the report, security agencies, including the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and military personnel, were involved in the operation, with the support of the Benue State government.


Before the development, the abductors of the 20 Catholic medical students who were en route to Enugu State last Thursday had rejected the N20 million ransom allegedly raised by the Catholic community in Nigeria.
The president of the Community of Tiv Students at the University of Maiduguri, Prince Tihi Maxwell, whose two members were among the abducted students, had disclosed this in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.