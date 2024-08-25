No Ransom Paid to Rescue 20 Medical Students, Police Clarify

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that no ransom was paid for the rescue of the 20 medical students abducted in Benue State and others, clarifying that all victims were tactically rescued from their abductors by security operatives.



The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said the clarification became necessary due to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some amounts of money were paid for the rescue of the kidnap victims.

“We confirm the release of our brothers and sisters and some other Nigerians who have been in captivity on Friday, August 23, 2024, in Ntunkon Forest, Benue State without any ransom paid.



“Contrary to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some money was paid, no kobo was paid to release them. They were actually rescued tactically and professionally. We commend the security agencies, locals, and ONSA for their commitment and resilience. Thanks to you all,” Adejobi explained.

Security agencies had earlier confirmed the release of the 20 medical students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who were abducted in Benue State.



The operation was said to have been coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

According to the report, security agencies, including the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and military personnel, were involved in the operation, with the support of the Benue State government.



Before the development, the abductors of the 20 Catholic medical students who were en route to Enugu State last Thursday had rejected the N20 million ransom allegedly raised by the Catholic community in Nigeria.

The president of the Community of Tiv Students at the University of Maiduguri, Prince Tihi Maxwell, whose two members were among the abducted students, had disclosed this in Maiduguri, Borno State.