NIA DG: Why I Resigned

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmad Rufai Abubakar, on Saturday evening tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with the President, Abubakar disclosed that his decision to resign was due to personal and family issues, emphasizing that nothing was seriously amiss.

He revealed that President Tinubu graciously approved and accepted his resignation, acknowledging the rarity of serving two presidents consecutively, a testament to his dedication and expertise in national intelligence.

His wirds: “It’s a routine thing, from time to time to brief Mr Presidnet on situations and today is no exception.

“After the briefing today, actually I tendered my resignation and Mr. President graciously approved and accepted the resignation.

“I thanked him for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria under his transformational leadership for a period, for an extended period of 15 months, which is very rare, by the way, to serve, to have the opportunity to serve two Presidentd at a stretch, at a go”, he said.

Detail later …