Musawa Set to Unveil New Initiatives at 54th Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Summit

Agnes Ekebuike

The Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, will officially launch the 54th edition of the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Summit (CCES) tomorrow at the Ajuji Greenwich Hotel, Abuja.

Under the minister’s leadership, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has organised this pivotal event to advance the culture and creative economy sector in Nigeria.

The summit would feature the presentation of the minister’s roadmap for the sector, expected to be adopted by subnational entities, and provide a platform for subnational stakeholders to share their approaches to the Council’s development plan.

A statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, said Musawa would also unveil new initiatives and cultural elements essential in promoting peace, unity, integrity, creativity, entrepreneurship, and connectivity across the nation, aligning with the broader goals of NAFEST and other national cultural celebrations, paving the way for Nigeria’s cultural revival.

Highlights of the meeting will be the deliberation and adoption of the format and syllabus for major national culture events, including the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) and the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC).

These discussions will be critical in ensuring the successful planning and execution of MEFA, Nigeria’s Got Talent (NGT), Innovation Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE), Origins, and Creative Leap Accelerated Programme (CLAP).

The two-day summit will also feature presentations from other agencies on their strategic roadmaps, as well as innovative ways to unlock financial resources for the sector by multilateral organisations and funding partners.

The minister’s leadership and vision are driving an eight-point agenda to grow Nigeria’s creative economy through public-private partnerships and strategic investments.