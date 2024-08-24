Olam Agri Strengthens Investment in Employee Devt.

Omolabake Fasogbon

In a move that promotes work-life balance and employees’ relations, an agribusiness, Olam Agri in Nigeria recently hosted its employees alongside their children to its Kid’s Fun Day in Lagos.

Through this initiative, Olam aimed to foster a supportive and inclusive work environment, in alignment with its corporate values

The move which enriches employees’ personal and professional lives underscored Olam Agri’s reputation as a Top Employer, a recognition it has earned consistently over the years.

The Kid’s Fun Day featured an array of fun, gaming, learning, and music activities that brought together employees’ children for an immersive experience.

Commenting, General Manager, Human Resources at Olam Agri in Nigeria, Lucky Nwadei, said the event demonstrated the firm’s commitment to building a workplace that values and empowers employees.

“To wind up the summer break, we get our kids together for a fun and learning event called Kid’s Fun Day. This reflects our organisation’s ethos, where inclusivity and collaboration are not just values, but the very foundation of our work environment,” she added.

Speaking further on the gesture, the Managing Director of the company, Anil Nair expressed that the organisation would continue to make an impact beyond its focus area.

“As part of our strategic investments in employee development, we ensure that our workplace is a nurturing ground for employee personal and professional growth and a place to find fulfilment. The Kid’s Fun Day explains how much we prioritise work and family, he said.