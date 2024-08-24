Odele Age Group Tennis Tourney Ends Today 

The second edition of Gbolahan Odele age group tennis tournament which started on Monday August 19 ends today in Lagos.

The organisers were stunned as there were late entries which exceeded their expectations as more registered late to make the event a far bigger than the first edition held in GRA, Ikeja

Badejo Sports headed by Coach Dele Badejo are in charge of the organization of the tourney taking place at the Adejumo Tennis Spot Complex in Egbeda Lagos.

Coach Badejo said coping with the late rush of entries was a huge task for the organizing team of the catch them young event.

“We had to delay the draw to accommodate more kids for the various cadres of the event. We are just happy that the response and the standard exhibited have been wonderful.

“So far the tournament has been very exciting and I can proudly say that there are future national champions in this edition based of the talents we have seen here,” Badejo said.

The tournament is being staged for Boys and Girls between the ages of 12 and 16. That is the U-12, U-14 and U-16 young tennis players in in the male and female cadres.

Sponsor of the tournament, Chief Gbolahan Odele, said he was elated to see smiles on the faces of the youthful players taking part in the tournament.

“In tournaments like this, winning is not the ultimate. Some of the players will learn a few things to get better with exposure. I am happy the turnout and overall atmosphere,” chief Odele said.

Top dignitaries and tennis enthusiasts are expected to grace the final.