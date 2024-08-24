ACFE, TVC Communications Partner to Boost Fraud Fight

Omolabake Fasogbon

In a bid to tackle rising fraud incidence in Nigeria, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) South-West Nigeria Chapter has sought collaboration with TVC Communications, a media outfit.

The Chapter’s President, Dr. Titilayo Fowokan, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director/CEO of TVC Communications, Victoria Abiola Ajayi, noting that the move would further promote awareness of fraudulent schemes, and keep Nigerians on guard.

Fowokan, commended TVC Communications for its exemplary leadership and delivery of innovative content, citing the alignment of values and objectives between the two organisations.

She maintained that a partnership between the duo would go a long way in fraud prevention and detection that is costing the national economy up to $18 billion annually.

“At ACFE, our core mission is to reduce the incidence of fraud and white-collar crime by equipping professionals with the necessary tools, skills, and knowledge. We recognize that TVC Communications shares a similar commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all its operations. This alignment in values forms a strong foundation for our potential collaboration,” she stated.

The ACFE president further outlined the chapter’s seven-point agenda, which includes capacity building, social visibility, fraud awareness week, global visibility, membership certification, anti-fraud collaboration, and membership drive.

She expressed the association’s commitment to supporting the media house in fortifying its defenses against fraud and upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct.

“As we know, the communications sector is a critical infrastructure, making it a prime target for fraudulent activities. This makes our mission of preventing and detecting fraud more crucial than ever”, she said.

Fowokan further referred to the circumstances leading to the establishment of ACFE in Austin, Texas as far back as 1985, noting that the need to engender professional fraud fighting led to the merging of accountants and investigators to form ACFE.

“ACFE has since developed a unified body of knowledge in fraud examination, bridging the gap between accounting and investigative disciplines. Today, it is a leading force in the fight against fraud, with a global presence”

Responding, Group Managing Director/CEO of TVC Communications, Victoria Abiola Ajayi expressed commitment to joint efforts as she commended ACFE’S proactive approach, noting that it was a timely step to nip fraudulent engagement in the bud.