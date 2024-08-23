Tinubu, Cardoso, Liberia’s VP, Others to Headline CIBN Annual Conference

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has said that it is set to host its 17th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, featuring a distinguished lineup that includes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President of Liberia, and Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso.

Slated for September 10-11, 2024, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the conference will gather over 12,000 participants, both in-person and virtually, making it the largest assembly of banking and finance professionals in Africa.

With the theme, “Accelerated Economic Growth and Development: The State of Play and the Way Forward,” the conference aims to address the pressing issues within Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic landscapes. The discussions will focus on unlocking possibilities through artificial intelligence, diversifying the export base, and exploring the pivotal role of banking in economic development.

Speaking at the press briefing to announce the annual conference, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa who doubles as the Chairman of the Consultative Committee for the conference, Oliver Alauaba, emphasised the significance of this gathering.

“This event is the largest gathering of Banking and Finance Professionals in Africa, and the discussions will focus on Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic landscape, examining key growth drivers and strategies for sustainable development,” he said.

Alauaba also confirmed the attendance of key leaders from across Africa, noting that the Vice President of Liberia will represent the country at the conference.

On his part, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, noted that this year’s event is expected to be intellectually engaging, offering a unique opportunity to address thecritical challenges facing Nigeria’s business and financial sectors while charting a course for future growth.