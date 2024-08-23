Nigeria to Develop National Digital Repository for Waste Pickers

Arthur Eriye

In a bid to address the numerous challenges faced by Waste Pickers while performing their duties, the federal government has promised to develop a National Digital Repository.

The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, stated this at a meeting on the National Digital Repository for Waste Pickers workshop, in Abuja.

“We cannot discuss sustainable waste management without referencing the operations of waste pickers, who form an integral part of the waste management value chain.

“Waste pickers exist as unsung heroes, but the truth is that they provide essential services that ensure the protection of our environment and public health,” Lawal said.

The meeting was a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Environment, International Labour Organization (ILO), and Tearfund Nigeria.

Lawal stated that waste pickers, popularly known as “Baban Bolla,” are the backbone of waste recovery, contributing significantly to recycling and the circular economy.

“They form an informal group whose activities encompass all aspects of waste management, from collection, sorting, transportation, processing, and selling of recovered and recyclable materials to earn a living.”

He added that the integration of waste pickers would unlock the immense economic potential using them as reliable foot soldiers.

On his part, Country Director, International Labour Organization for Nigeria, Vanessa Phala-Moyo, said that a concerted effort was required to ensure that waste streams were effectively controlled using sound waste management practices.

Phala-Moyo noted that, when managed well, waste offered opportunities for creation of jobs in the circular economy and also contributed to strengthening the resilience of local economies.

