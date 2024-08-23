Kwankwaso’s Nephew Sues Kano’s Anti-graft Agencies in Multi-million Naira Scam

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Managing Director of Novomed Pharmaceuticals, Musa Garba Kwankwaso, who is also the nephew of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has vowed to challenge the three Anti-graft Agencies in court for extending invitations to him on the same thing and issue.

Kwankwaso spoke with reporters shortly after he answered the invitation of the State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC), yesterday, in company with his lawyers.



He was accused of connivance to award a contract to Novomed Pharmaceuticals, for the supply of drugs to 38 local government areas in the state, which allegedly violated public procurement laws.

According to reliable source at the Agency, 38 local governments paid N9.1 million to Novomed for the procurement of drugs, but the drugs were not supplied.

Speaking, counsel to Kwankwaso, Okechukwu Nwaeze said, “Three agencies are investigating one person for the same offences. The ICPC, EFCC and the PCACC, have extended an invitation on the same issue. I don’t think that is allowed under our constitution.



“How many times will we do so? Will we do three times? So, somebody else can wake up tomorrow and say we have to come and invite us and we still go.

“We want the court to make pronouncement. The court has already pronounced on this matter. We are going to stand on this pronouncement and ask for another pronouncement on this particular issue.



“We are taking decisions, we are evaluating everything but three agencies cannot investigate one offense and we are going to challenge that in the Court.”

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the anti-graft commission to commence investigation into alleged diversion of about N10 million from each of the 44 local governments’ accounts to a company called Novomed for the purchase of medical supplies.

A whistleblower, Dr. Bello Galadanci, had alleged that 44 local governments in the state were fraudulently instructed to pay N10 million to a company called Novomed for the purchase of medical supplies.