Iheanacho, Nigerian Stars Chase First La Liga Victories Live on StarTimes

The opening matchday in La Liga yielded a mixed bag of results for Nigerian players, with none securing a win.

However, the second matchday fixtures, broadcast live on StarTimes, promise to be exciting as Nigerian stars like Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke seek their maiden victories.

On matchday 1, Sevilla FC, despite not having Iheanacho and Ejuke in action, settled for a 2-2 draw away to Las Palmas.

Meanwhile, Chrisantus Uche made a memorable debut, securing a point on the road for Getafe in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club.

Sadiq Umar, however, remained on the bench as Real Sociedad suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

As the second matchday kicks off today, live on StarTimes, Nigerian La Liga stars are eager to make a mark.

Sevilla FC will host Villarreal at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, seeking a win after picking just a point in the corresponding fixture last season.

Chrisantus Uche, the rave of the moment, will make his highly anticipated home debut against Rayo Vallecano.

Having witnessed Vallecano’s stunning 2-1 win over Sadiq Umar’s Real Sociedad, Uche will be determined to avoid a similar fate.

Also on Saturday, Umar and his Real Sociedad teammates will face Espanyol away, hoping for a fruitful journey.

Football fans can catch all the action live on StarTimes Sports Premium channel, with the platform also offering every La Liga match for just N600 weekly on the StarTimes-ON app.