Nigerian Esports Federation Competes in Inaugural African Esports Championships in Casablanca

The Nigerian Esports Federation recently made history as it participated in the first-ever African Esports Championships from August 17 to 21 in Casablanca, Morocco.

This landmark event witnessed the best teams from across the continent compete in various esports titles, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and PUBG Mobile.

Two formidable teams represented Nigeria.

Under the expert leadership of Dr. Sidney Esiri, aka Dr SID (technical/tournaments director), Emmanuel Oyelakin (vice-president), and Yahaya Maikori, the Nigerian teams eagerly showcased their skills on an international stage. Nigeria’s presence at the championships signifies the nation’s growing commitment to esports and its potential to become a major player in the global gaming industry.

“This event was not just about competition; it was also about putting Nigerian esports on the map,” said Esiri. “We want to demonstrate the incredible talent we have and inspire the next generation of gamers in Nigeria. Esports is a rapidly growing industry, and this is our chance to show the world what Nigeria is capable of.”

The championships represent a pivotal moment for esports in Africa, offering a platform to showcase the continent’s talent to a global audience.

For Nigeria, the event was more than just a competition. It was an opportunity to increase awareness and support for esports within the country, paving the way for future growth and development.

The Nigerian teams took to the stage with the hopes of a nation eager to embrace the future of sports. Nigerian Esports Federation thanked all Nigerians for supporting their teams to compete for glory in Casablanca.