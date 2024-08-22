  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

Nigeria-Grenada Business Alliance to Strengthen Economic Ties

Agnes Ekebuike 

Nigeria and Grenada have joined forces to foster a robust business alliance that promises to strengthen economic ties and unlock a new era of economic growth and collaboration between the two nations.

At the forefront of the initiative is the Honorary Consul of Grenada in Nigeria, Abidemi Oluwagbenga Sonoiki, whose efforts are set to redefine the scope of Nigeria-Grenada relations.

Historically, trade between Nigeria and Grenada, which is a country in the Caribbean, has been minimal, often limited to sporadic exchanges with little long-term impact. However, the newly forged partnership marks a significant departure from the past, as it seeks to establish a sustained economic framework that benefits both countries. The collaboration aims to tap into key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, technology, tourism, education, infrastructure development, and healthcare, which are areas identified for their potential to drive mutual prosperity.

With his deep ties to both the Nigerian and Grenadian business communities, Sonoiki is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the two countries, creating opportunities for Nigerian enterprises to flourish in the Caribbean markets.

