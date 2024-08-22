News Central, Ovation International Partner on Strategic Content 

Ovation International, owners of Ovation Magazine and Television, has joined forces with News Central Television to bring the most prestigious social events to television screens.

The partnership will see the entire archive of Ovation’s covered social events, past and future, aired exclusively on News Central’s ‘Social Diaries’ segment.

The initiative is poised to further make News Central’s weekend programming more thrilling by showcasing the high-profile gatherings of the crème de la crème in Nigeria and beyond. With the rich and vibrant history of Ovation’s social coverage, the collaboration is set to attract a discerning audience, further expanding News Central’s viewership numbers.

Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of News Central, Mr. Kayode Akintemi, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Ovation International. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering top-notch content that resonates with our diverse audience. The inclusion of Ovation’s exclusive social event coverage on our platform will undoubtedly make News Central the go-to channel for weekend viewership.”

CEO and Founder of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu, said: “Ovation has always been at the forefront of celebrating excellence and showcasing the best of Africa. Partnering with News Central allows us to extend our reach and bring our rich archive of social events to a broader audience. We are excited about this collaboration and the value it will bring to viewers.”

Ovation International’s contribution to ‘Social Diaries’ will not only provide an inside look into the most elite social events but also reinforce News Central’s position as a leading content provider in the region.

Viewers are advised to stay tuned to News Central Television on DSTV Channel 422, Startimes Channel 274, as well as on digital and all social media platforms every weekend to witness the elegance and glamour of the social elite, brought by Ovation International’s extensive archives.