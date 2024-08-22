Nation’s Development: Kumuyi Tasks Nigerian Leaders to Look Beyond Self

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Bible Ministry, Dr. William Kumuyi, has tasked Nigerian leaders to look beyond self in order to work for the good of the generality of the people.

Kumuyi spoke at the closing session of the Global Change Conference organised by the Change Makers International (CMI), in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Tuesday.

Kumuyi, who spoke on the topic: “Instructive Pictures of Changemakers Leadership,” illustrated leaders as Shepherd, Salt, Sun, Superior Seer, Servant, Supportive Staff and Selfless Soldier.

The clergy emphasised that leaders must interact with the people so as to know their problems and solve them.

He also stated that leaders must be courageous, visionary, take actions at the right time, be problem solvers, and be a light for others to follow.

He said: “The shepherd knows it has sheep, he has people he’s governing, he has people he’s providing for, he has people he’s leading.

“Whenever we are talking about change, we’re not just talking about people who are not decision makers, the people who are not having salt, the people who are not having spring of the water.

“Leaders don’t pray for enemies to perish because all those ones we’re calling enemies, we’re also to take care of them. But if they are enemies of God and they fight God, that’s between them and God.

“When God sends you to a position of power, a position of authority where you can make a definite change but you are blind, it will be dangerous for the rest of the people you are leading.”

He, therefore expressed optimism that the conference will bring about the needed change within participation and the country at large.

“We’ve started a good thing and that good thing is going all over the globe. This project that comes up now, will continue through you,” he stated.

Earlier in his speech, the State Governor, Mr. Siminilayi Fubara, thanked Kumuyi and the organisers of the event for the initiative.

Fubara, represented by the Rivers State Head of Service, Hon George Nweke, noted the significance of the conference.

He said: “The theme for this conference resonates deeply, especially in a world that is continuously evolving and facing challenges that demands our collective action. Today I invite us all to reflect on our roles as men in driving positive change.

“It is our responsibility to be a catalyst for social impact, leading by example in our families, communities, work places and wherever we are. In Rivers State we recognize the power of men’s involvement in promoting progress whether through community service, mentorship or advocating for social change.

“We believe that when men take action, they inspire others. I pray for the ripple effect of positive change globally; we have seen how men can lead initiatives that uplift communities from fighting poverty to enhancing education and health. It is these examples that we must emulate to create a more equitable and tolerant society.”