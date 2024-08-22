Governor, Experts Task Outdoor Advertising Practitioners on Professionalism, Survival Strategies

Raheem Akingbolu

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has urged advertising practitioners and other stakeholders to be innovative, adhere to professionalism and collaborate with the government to sanitise the advertising industry and grow the nation’s economy.

The governor, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, made the call at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Out-of-Home Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), held in Ibadan.

Also speaking at the AGM, experts in the integrated marketing communications industry called on the practitioners to rejig their strategies by embracing technology, introducing flexible pricing options and offering value-added services, among others to enable them attract more clients and reposition the practice for growth.

Governor Makinde stated that his administration was committed to the growth of every industry with its ease of doing business policies.

He called for the erection of innovative outdoor advertising boards that not only communicate a brand message but beautify the environment and make Nigeria’s cities come alive.

He said: “The outdoor advertising industry plays a critical role in shaping the visual landscape of our cities and it is essential that we work together to ensure that this landscape is not only vibrant and dynamic but also orderly and well-regulated.

“We are committed to maintaining a sanitized and organized advertising space in Oyo State. To achieve this, we must hold practitioners accountable to the highest standards of professionalism and compliance. The structures you erect should not only communicate messages effectively but also enhance the aesthetic beauty of their surroundings. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these structures contribute positively to the visual environment, adding to the charm and appeal of our cities and towns.”

Also speaking at the event, Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, while commending the leadership of the professional body, admitted that OAAN has impacted lives in Nigeria for 39 years, as well as created thousands of jobs and contributed to the economic growth of the country.

Fadolapo, who was represented by ARCON Zonal Head in Ibadan, Hadiza Bello, said: “The Out-of-Home Advertising Association of Nigeria has redefined the practice of the out-of-home sector in Nigeria by setting operational guidelines and standards that its members have abided by, helping to strategize and position it to what it is today.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prima Garnet, Lolu Akinwunmi, in his paper titled, ‘Redefining OOH Media in Nigeria: The Practice, The Business and Value Creation,’ noted that though outdoor advertising has evolved over the years, the practice is still confronted by challenges, which have continued to hold down its growth.

Akinwumi, a former chairman of what was then known as Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), identified regulatory environment, policy changes, volatility of the naira, insecurity, infrastructure deficit, digital disruption and keener competition and market saturation as some of the challenges presently facing the practice.

According to him, the advent of technology has caused some disruptions in the practice, thereby, posing threats to traditional OOH advertising.

Besides, he stated, insecurity has been a huge challenge holding down the growth of the practice since OOH assets and furniture are always vandalised or stolen, resulting in huge losses for practitioners.

Akinwunmi also believed the deplorable state of the nation’s infrastructure and the hostile regulatory environment have not helped the cause of the practice in the past few years.

In his remarks, the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Heads of Advertising Sectoral Group (HASG), Lanre Adisa, congratulated OAAN on its 39th anniversary, while assuring the association of the readiness of AAAN and HASG to support it.

“While we at the AAAN will always be ready to collaborate with you, at HASG also, we will ensure all stakeholders’ interests are protected,” the Group CEO, Noah’s Ark, stated.

The President of Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Mr. Dozie Okafor, commended the association on its exploits over the years, noting that despite the achievements, the sector has remained largely unsung.

While also congratulating the association on the AGM, the acting Governor of Oyo State, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, however, charged the leadership of the association to quickly address the issue of indiscriminate display of signages in the state.

“The environment is foul. Billboards are being erected anywhere and everywhere in the state. There is this new road that we have just commissioned and what we are seeing there now are different posters, defacing the whole median.”

“I think there should be a way of regulating all these. For instance, there is a way you can insist that those posters should bear the telephone number of whoever is posting them to enable you to track owners of such posters,” he stated.

In his remarks, the President, OAAN, Sola Akinsiku, highlighted the importance of the Bill for a Charter for Out-of-Home Media Assets Ownership and practice in Nigeria presently being debated on the floor of the National Assembly.

While insisting the Bill is not designed to contend with the current powers of ARCON, he however believed it would go a long way in sanitising the practice when passed