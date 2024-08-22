Gboyega Isiaka Receives Michael Okpara Leadership Prize Award 

Member representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon.Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) has been honoured with the 2024 Michael Okpara Leadership Prize Award.

GNI, as he is popularly known, has been nominated for the award in appreciation of his outstanding performance as a member of the green chamber. He has also been nominated for his excellent contributions to national issues.

The federal lawmaker is reputed for offering quality representation to the people of his constituency. He is likewise known for his transparency, accessibility and proactive approach to national issues.

The event will be held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Other dignitaries that have distinguished themselves have also been nominated for other categories of the Michael Okpara Leadership Prize Award .

The Ogun State born technocrat has thus far proven himself as a patriot, man of uncommon integrity and a federal lawmaker that truly knows his onions. The trust reposed in his ability recently informed his selection as one of the House of Representatives members saddled with the task of probing the NNPCL.

Speaking concerning the award, GNI said that his nomination for the Michael Okpara Leadership Prize Award did not come to him as a surprise. He however, expressed appreciation to the award selection committee for the painstaking efforts made to reward excellence.

“I am glad that my record of service to my constituents and Nigeria at large has been recognized by the organizers of the Michael Okpara Leadership Prize Award. I would like to state that the primary responsibility of politicians is to bring succour to their people, and to the nation by extension. Without being immodest, this is what I have been doing thus far and I am glad that my contributions to national development have been appreciably recognized”.