FG Conducts Nationwide Confirmation Exams for 12,444 Civil Servants in MDAs

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has conducted confirmation examinations across the country for 12,444 junior cadre civil servants in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs).

The confirmation examination held yesterday in the nation’s capital for 2,324 candidates was supervised by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) across five designated centres.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Didi Walson-Jack, told reporters that she was satisfied with the process that took place simultaneously across 45 centres nationwide.

The Head of Service, represented by Permanent Secretary, Common Service Office, the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Raymond Omachi, described the exercise as “seamless” and “a transparent process”.

“There is no place for those who are not computer literate. They will need to up their game. For those who are not in that position yet, let them get training,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary Career Management Office stressed that the Head of Civil Service, Fatima Mahmood, in her remarks, said the HoS was bent on entrenching meritocracy and integrity in the process, noting the digitalization policy of the current leadership was to ensure that skill sets necessary to function as a world class service was built.