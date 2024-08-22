Enugu  Restates Commitment for Grassroots Sports Development

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Government has expressed commitment for the development of grass-roots sports in the state, as it remains a veritable tool for economic empowerment and social development.

This is even as the government announced that it would partner China Communications Construction Company, (CCCC) to host the 2024 Under-15 youth tournament for athletes across the 17 local government councils in the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday ahead of the tournament slated for August 20- 25, 2024, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu, said that sports development remains one of the major benchmarks of the administration of Governor Peter Mbah.

He explained that the governor recently signed the Enugu State Sports Development Fund into law which allows for private sector participation in sports development in the state.

According to him, “The tournament will feature a total of 18 sports, including football, volleyball, Basketball, Boxing, Athletics, Cycling, Wrestling among other games.

“The local government with the most medals across the sports will receive N1million while the second and third highest will receive N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.”

He further explained that a total of forty athletes were drawn from each of the local government areas in the state, adding that local government areas were allowed to make their own selection from school and community sports competitions.

The commissioner said: “We will partner secondary schools to provide accommodation for the athletes. We are also working with the police to ensure that the accommodation environment and competition venues, including the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, are secure because their security is important to us.”