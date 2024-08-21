Varsity Cup Partners NUGA, Announces 2024 University Football Season

Varsity Cup, the annual national football championships for top men’s and women’s university football teams in Nigeria has entered into a partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) through its parent company, Perform Agency.

The partnership will see NUGA provide nationwide operational and technical support to Varsity Cup, as the organisers complete their preparations for the 2024 Nigerian university football season.

“At Varsity Cup, we envision a world of limitless opportunities for Nigeria’s talented student-athletes to thrive playing the sports that they love. It is why we prioritize partners and stakeholders that not only see the vision, but embody it.” said Olamide Adeyemo, the Chief Executive Officer of Perform and Varsity Cup.

“Our landmark partnership with NUGA is a testament to their willingness to create an enabling environment for serious collaborators. For the next decade, they can be rest assured of high-

level competitions designed to put their talent to use and connect them with the next stages of their careers.”

In his remark, the President of NUGA, Bawa Mohammed reiterated the commitment of the executive team and the entire association to enabling platforms that consistently put Nigeria’s collegiate sports on the global map.

“Building the future of collegiate sports is a collaborative effort. Our role as the custodian of university games enables us to identify and implement opportunities that advance our cause.

Varsity Cup is a much-needed showcase for our students to shine.”

“We have also had a positive working experience with the leadership of Varsity Cup in the past, which is a plus. We are looking forward to bigger strides.”

Described as the Champions League of Nigerian Universities, the Varsity Cup features Nigeria’s top 10 university football teams, playing 26 competitive matches in 5 weeks to determine the Varsity Champions while relegating the 2 least placed teams.

The Varsity Cup Men’s Football championship is billed for October 8 – November 6, 2024, while the Women’s tournament has been cleared for launch in the 2025 season.