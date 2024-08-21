  • Wednesday, 21st August, 2024

NBBF Releases Dates, Venues for Zenith Bank Women Basketball League

After the excellent performance of Nigeria’s women basketball team, D’Tigress at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Nigeria Basketball Federation has released dates and venue for the 2024 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.

According to the release, 16 teams will be competing in the first and second phase scheduled for different centres in the Savannah and Atlantic Conference league.

The first phase expected to be dunk off on September 1, 2024, will see the Savannah Conference teams taking to the court in Lafia from September 1 to 7, while the teams in the Atlantic Conference will be fighting for honours at the Indoor Sports hall of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

All the teams are expected to gather points from the first phase heading to the second phase that will dunk off on September 22 and expected to end on September 28 at Abuja and Akure centres for the Savannah and Atlantic Conference respectively.

As in the past, the National finals will take place at the Indoor Sports hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between October 13 and 19.

MFM women basketball team is the defending champion of the league with former champions like First Bank, Customs, Dolphins, Air Warriors, targeting a return to the podium this time around.

