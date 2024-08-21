Akwa Ibom Govt Receives New Airbus Jet, Announces Plans to Establish Aviation Village

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The Akwa Ibom State Government has received a new A220-300 series aircraft for the state-owned airline, the Ibom Air.

While receiving the new aircraft, Governor Umo Eno announced plans for the establishment of Aviation Village near the Victor Attah International Airport.

At a ceremony yesterday, the governor said the growth and expansion of Ibom Air, is worth celebrating and enjoined all Akwa Ibomites to always remain grateful to God for the airline.

In the governor’s words: “We will always gather to celebrate growth, hard work, commitment and dedication because Ibom Air is the pride of Akwa Ibom State.

“As part of our efforts to expand the aviation ecosystem in Akwa Ibom, we will in the next few weeks, flag-off the construction of the aviation village for an estate that will accommodate aviation workers because they need to reside near the airport as we are planning to go on 24 hours operation.

“The housing estate will come with schools, hospitals and other amenities so that all of our aviation staff will live close to the airport.”

Reflecting on the success story of the airline since inception five years ago, he added that, “Ibom Air remains a model of how best government should run business and we will soon use the same model in the state-owned specialist hospital.”

The governor said the state government is working towards ensuring the completion of the maintenance, repairs and overhaul hanger, MRO as well as the new international terminal building.

The governor also announced plans to remodel the airport clinic in line with the new international standard of the airport.

He paid glowing tributes to the immediate past governor and visioner of the airline business, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for his resilience in establishing the airline, despite the barrage of criticisms that trailed the vision.

He said: “He received a lot of attacks like we are receiving now in some of the strategic projects we are bringing to the State.

“But he (Udom Emmanuel) was focused and undaunted, today even the worst critic of this airline, I see them on this airline.”

The airline, he said currently owns seven aircraft and none is leased, describing the feat as a product of vision and focus which every leader should strive to imbibe.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to supporting the state and its programmes.

He said: “I salute all of our past leaders. His Excellency Arc. Obong Victor Attah that the airport is rightly named after and His Excellency Godswill Obot Akpabio, the Senate President of Nigeria for their pioneering roles in conceptualizing and constructing this airport and other facilities we find today in the state.”

Promising to always remain supportive of the airline, he said his government will continue to place premium on tourism and other investment opportunities in state, saying the state is destination of choice.

He commended the security agencies, the royal fathers and religious leaders, the youths and elders for the role in making the state to remain peaceful.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Captain Mfon Udom, and the Chairman of Ibom Air, Mr. ImoAbasi Jacob, had said, the arrival of an additional A220-300 series Airbus to the fleet of Ibom Air was a timely needed boost that will improve the efficiency of flight schedule of the airline.

His words: “Beyond adding two new destinations to the routes of Ibom Air later this year, the aircraft will boost services on existing routes,” said Captain Udom who also thanked the financial partners, Fidelity Bank and Union Bank, who helped facilitate the acquisition of the new aircraft.”

He said the new plane was different from the earlier ordered ten new A220-300 series aircraft and that when the nine remaining previously expected aircraft arrive, the Airline would boast of 11 A220 airplanes.

Also speaking, Charles Nwoke, Executive Director, Risk Management, Fidelity Bank, said: “schedule reliability and inhouse inflight service”, makes Ibom Air able to compete favourably with international airlines.

He stressed that on the basis of its reliability, Fidelity Bank is proud to support the growth and expansion of the airline.

He commended the governor of Akwa Ibom State, for his huge contribution, in sustaining the vision of Ibom Air, and Union Bank for also financially investing in the purchase of the plane.