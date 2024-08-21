A 400 Level FUT Student Die Hiking in Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A 400 level student of the Department of Animal Production Oluwaseyi David Adebayo has died hiking in Minna.

Oluwaseyi Adebayo was said to have gone on the hiking expedition with some of his colleagues on August 10 when the incident happened.

It was gathered that the deceased slipped from a hill and landed in a fish pond where he died.

THISDAY learnt that the locals in the area where Adebayo died refused to release the corpse until some rituals are performed to avert similar occurrence for 7 other people.

The University authority was said to have refused to accede the request but later some concerned people saved the situation by paying the required amount and provided a white ram for the sacrifice.

The Public Relations Officer of the University Mrs Lydia Legbo when contacted after 4 days said the university was not aware of the development.

However the Student Union Government of the institution while confirming the incident in a statement titled “Condolence Message”, said, “We regret to announce the Passing of Oluwaseyi David, a 400Level Student from the department of Animal Production (SAAT), who died earlier today during an Hiking Event with his Level mates near the Talba Dam in GK Off-campus”

“Our Prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved. We pray God grant them the Fortitude to bear this Irreplaceable Loss and May the Gentle Soul of Oluwaseyi David rest in Perfect Peace”.

The message by Comrade Moshood Abdulwarris Olamide Olamide, the Student Union Government Public Relations officer said the University Management “has warned Students to avoid any form of Outdoor Events near waterways and also Swimming in water bodies of undefined depth.