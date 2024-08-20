Sundry Foods Limited Celebrates 20 Years of Culinary Excellence in Nigeria

Arthur Eriye

Sundry Foods Limited, a prominent player in Nigeria’s restaurant and bakery industry, recently marked its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration. The event brought together employees, partners, customers, and industry leaders to commemorate two decades of innovation, growth, and unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

Founded in 2004, Sundry Foods Limited began as a modest venture with the vision of transforming the food service industry in Nigeria. The company started with a single restaurant in Port Harcourt, which quickly gained popularity due to its dedication to quality, customer service, and a unique dining experience. Over the years, this single outlet has expanded into a robust chain of restaurants and bakeries spread across the country.

Speaking at the anniversary event, the company’s MD/CEO, Ebele Enunwa, reflected on the company’s journey. He emphasized that the 20th-anniversary celebration was not just a recognition of past achievements but also a reaffirmation of Sundry Foods Limited’s commitment to building a bright, sustainable future filled with promise.

Enunwa highlighted the company’s growth, with over 200 branches in more than 110 locations across 20 cities, employing over 4,000 people nationwide. He added that Sundry Foods Limited’s vision continues to evolve, with aspirations to take Nigerian and African cuisine to the world by building an enduring legacy—an institution that will outlive its founders and continue to create employment opportunities and value for all stakeholders.

Chairman Board of Directors, Sundry Foods Limited, Adedotun Sulaiman described the 20th anniversary as a significant milestone, symbolizing both reflection and celebration. He acknowledged the company’s remarkable growth, noting that Sundry Foods Limited has become an integrated food services company, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services across 197 business units in 116 locations across 16 of Nigeria’s 36 states, including Lagos and Abuja.

In his speech, Sulaiman acknowledged the dedication of the company’s employees, the strength of its business partnerships, and the loyalty of its customers. He emphasized that the success being celebrated was made possible by their continued support and patronage.