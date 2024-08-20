Rivers Youths Back NDDC’s Leadership

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Youths in Rivers State under the aegis of Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (RSEYLC) has expressed their support in the leadership of Samuel Ogbuku-led Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Warning against distractions by some suspected detractors of the leadership, the group specifically declared its support for Ogbuku’s Special Adviser (SA) on Youths, Matthew Dango.

The youth leaders made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt during a press conference led by its President-General, Barinuazor Emmanuel; Bright Ite (Vice President), and Felix Wolu (Secretary-General).

They lauded Dango’s relentless efforts, determination and contribution of the Managing Director of NDDC, Ogbuku, in bringing about peace and progress in the region.

According to the RSEYLC, which condemned calls by some faceless individuals for the sack of SA on Youths to the NDDC MD, any attempt to truncate the existing peace and progress in Niger Delta would be resisted.

The group said: “This call is known to be coming from the enemies of our region, to spoil and smear the good work and efforts of the current NDDC board.

“We would not fold our arms and watch few individuals with their unsatisfied greed, smear, betray and ruin the good and interest of the generality of the people, especially our teeming youths, due to their covetous and greedy algorithms.”

The youth leaders urged members of the public to discountenance the unwarranted call for Ogbuku aide’s sack, stressing that it is not emanating from true Niger Delta stakeholders.

The Rivers youth leaders reiterated their support for the Ogbuku-led management team of NDDC to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Niger Delta “in line with the fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”