Remo Stars’ Coach, Ogunmodede, Expects Tough Duel in Rabat against AS FAR

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, has said that the quest of his side to reach the next phase of the CAF Champions League is just halfway gone and would only be completed based on the better result in the return leg against AS FAR in Rabat on Sunday.

The Nigerian representative, Remo Stars of Ikenne, secured a fragile 2-1 advantage last Sunday and will face an uphill task against their North African opponent in the return leg.

In a video interview in the club’s X-handle, the coach remarked that he was aware of the enormous task ahead when they encounter AS FAR again in Rabat.

“We expect a lot of hostility and antics on and off the field. We are used to them and we will be well prepared. We have answers and we are ready for that”, remarked the coach.

“We will have to improve on our attack and finishing because we are not going there to sit back”, said the coach who probably is aware that a 1-0 loss is enough to knock Remo Stars out of the competition.

Unlike in the closing qualifiers for the Paris 2024 women’s football where CAF abolished the away goal concept, the rule is still alive in the CAF Champions League.

As per Articles 13 and 14 of the regulations, the away goal advantage is still alive. The sections read: “13. If after the end of the regular time of the second match, the two teams have scored the same

number of goals during the two matches, the team which will have scored the greatest number of away goals shall qualify.

“14. If the number of away goals is also the same or if the results of the two matches are nil, the winner shall be determined by penalty kicks by the Laws of the Game.”

Reflecting on the first leg match, Ogunmodede recalled that his team should have wrapped up the game in the first half when they had many scoring opportunities, “but we gave our opponents too much respect.”

“In the opening 10 minutes of the second half was so scary for us. We slept off. We were waiting to come back into the game, and, they caught us…we have learnt our lesson.”