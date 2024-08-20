NEITI Builds First Extractive Industries Data Centre, Applauds President on Funding

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), is set to unveil the first multi-million Naira fully automated data centre, said to be the first of its kind among the 57 EITI-implementing countries.

The Data Centre completion, NEITI said in a statement yesterday, is in line with implementation of the projects to institutionalise EITI in Nigeria under its five-year strategic plan.

Apart from serving as a one-stop shop for information and data on Nigeria’s extractive sector, the centre will also serve as a reservoir for all information and data published in the various NEITI Annual Industry Reports since the first edition in 2004 till date.

Also, the Centre will serve as a warehouse for all extractive industry data in aggregated and disaggregated formats for easy public access by multi-stakeholders, especially the civil society, the media, extractive industry companies, government agencies and the legislature.

Besides, NEITI said the centre will also provide data information analysis, training and manpower development in data science education deployment and utilisation required to sustain a robust public knowledge and understanding of Nigeria’s extractive industry.

“Diverse groups that have come to invest enormous trust on NEITI’ capability and capacity to provide timely, credible information and data for informed decision-making, engagements and advocacy over the years see the data centre as a game changer and positive disruptive development”, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Ogbonnaya Orji, said shortly after inspecting the conclusion of work at the centre.

He applauded the Bola Tinubu administration for its support to ensure the completion of the project. He praised the Chairman of NEITI Board and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and members of the Board for their leadership.

“We had no other choice than to approach the federal government under President Tinubu for funding in the 2023 and 2024 budgets respectively”, Orji added.

The decision by the Tinubu’s administration to take up the funding of the project in the 2023 and 2024 budgets respectively came as a huge relief to NEITI and a bold positive statement of the administration’s commitment to the implementation of the EITI standards in Nigeria, the statement said.

It is therefore most encouraging that the different segments of the project were all achieved within the initial budget over a two-year period without any variation, despite foreign exchange volatility, galloping inflation and other general hike in price levels experienced in the economy over the period.

“With the project now completed ahead of release of 2024 capital funds by the Federal Government, NEITI is once again satisfied that its commitment to achieving much with less is once again duly met. I commend our team and the indigenous firms that handle the project for the exceptional project management initiatives, commitment, expertise and sacrifice,” Orji said.