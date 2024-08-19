  • Monday, 19th August, 2024

Tinubu Departs Abuja For France Today

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday,  August 19, 2024 depart the nation’s capital,  Abuja for a working visit to France.
Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a release issued on Sunday evening, stated that the President is expected back in the country after his brief work stay in France.


President Tinubu’s latest trip to France is coming three days after he returned from a three-day state visit to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea during which he held bilateral talks with President of Equatorial Guinea, Nguema Mbasogo and also signed security and oil and gas pacts with his host country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.