Tinubu Departs Abuja For France Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, August 19, 2024 depart the nation’s capital, Abuja for a working visit to France.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a release issued on Sunday evening, stated that the President is expected back in the country after his brief work stay in France.



President Tinubu’s latest trip to France is coming three days after he returned from a three-day state visit to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea during which he held bilateral talks with President of Equatorial Guinea, Nguema Mbasogo and also signed security and oil and gas pacts with his host country.