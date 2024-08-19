Pitcher Festival celebrates FCLA Creativity Awards’ Winners

Raheem Akingbolu

The Pitcher Festival of Creativity has hosted a winners’ reception to celebrate the hard work, creativity, and dedication demonstrated by each winner at the 2024 Future Creative Leaders Academy and the Young Professionals Academy. According to the orgaansers the Pitcher Festival has expressed its delight for the feat achieved by all the winners and eagerly anticipates where their journeys will lead them next.

The Pitcher Festival is dedicated to nurturing and accelerating the career development of talented youths through two major platforms: the Future Creative Leaders Academy and the Young Professionals Academy. Each academy offers an intensive training programme, life-changing competitions, and connections with partner events, bringing participants together with their peers from around the world.

The FCLA awards were presented by the Dean of the 2024 Future Creative Leaders Academy, Ngozi Akinyele, Group Executive, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Coronation Group. In her remarks, she said, “To the members of the winning team from Nigeria and Romania, your work has set a new standard for what can be achieved when we embrace global collaboration. You have not only enriched your own learning but have also contributed to the broader narrative of unity and shared purpose in our industry.”

The FCLA conducted a Cultural Fusion project for the first time this year in collaboration with Godmother, Romania with university students in Nigeria and Romania. Members of the winning team in the Cultural Exchange Project are as follows: Faderera Quadri, Pan-Atlantic University, Aanuoluwapo Oladejo, Ajayi Crowther University, Joy Bepo, Covenant University, Oladipupo Oladipupo, Fountain University , Adeola Yekinni, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Faith Ogunleye, Covenant University, Dragoș Velicu, Romanian-American University, Bucharest, Romania, David Băjan, Romanian-American University, Bucharest, Romania and Laurențiu Luican, Romanian-American University, Bucharest, Romania

Each year, the Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) conducts a competition to select a student who will represent Nigeria at the prestigious Cannes Lions Roger Hatchuel Student Academy. This honor includes an all-expense-paid trip to attend the Cannes Lions Festival in France, along with stipends. Pitcher Festival extends a heartfelt thanks to MediaFuse Dentsu Nigeria for their generous sponsorship of this category. The 2024 winner is Babafemi Okeleye, from the Mass Communication Department, Ajayi Crowther University.