Ohanaeze Lauds Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, Afenifere, Others for Standing with Ndigbo

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has lauded former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Afenifere for standing against the rash of ethnic hatred directed at Ndigbo.


Ohanaeze stated this in a press release issued weekend by itsNational Publicity Secretary,  Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia.
Ohanaeze, which has continued express alarm over the pervasive campaign of hatred against the Igbo, joined “millions of patriotic Nigerians and all the members of the civilised community” to  thank Obasanjo for his principled stance and living up to his status as a statesman and patriot.
It was particularly pleased with Obasanjo’s recent remarks condemning the Igbo Must Go hashtag by berating the ethnic bigots, telling them that “those saying the Igbo must go from Lagos will be the ones to leave.”


Ohanaeze equally commended Sanwo-Olu, Afenifere and all individuals and groups that have come to condemn the resurgent hatred against Ndigbo.
Kicking against ethnic profiling, Obasanjo reportedly said he “doesn’t believe that anybody in Nigeria should be driven away from any part of the country,” insisting that, “We own this country together.”


Nonetheless, Ohanaeze said more stakeholders in the South West should take a stand and not sit on the fence in the obvious attempt to stoke the embers of ethnic conflagration that could consume the entire nation.


The organisation expressed its “grave concern over the orchestrated ethnic profiling, hate speech, incendiary and inflammatory rhetoric and outright demolition of Igbo properties and liquidation of their sources of income in Lagos State since a few years now.”

