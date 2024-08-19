Nwankwo Emerges New Chairman of NIESV, Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Mr Nwokima Nwankwo has emerged the new chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) Rivers State Branch, succeeding Hamilton Odum, the immediate past chairman.

The change in leadership of group took place at the weekend, during the its annual meeting with the inauguration of its Executive Committee for the 2024–2026 term.

In his inaugural speech, Nwankwo expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him by his colleagues, while expressing commitment to development of the group. He said “I am committed to working closely with everyone to further the growth and strength of our dear Rivers State Branch.”

Outlining his administration’s vision, Nwankwo introduced “The 4Ds of the Treasure Base Branch”, saying is a strategic plan focused on four key areas:

Nwankwo emphasised the need to elevate the estate survey profession by engaging more closely with government bodies, corporate organisations, and other professional associations.

He said his administration aims to strengthen advocacy efforts and build strategic partnerships that will benefit NIESV members.

On development of members skills, he unveiled plans by his leadership to collaborate with the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) Committee and leverage digital solutions to enhance members’ skills through webinars, seminars, and other learning initiatives.