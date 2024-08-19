Nwankwo Emerges  Chairman of NIESV, Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Mr Nwokima Nwankwo has emerged the new chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) Rivers State Branch, succeeding Hamilton Odum.

The change in leadership of group took place at the weekend, during its annual meeting with the inauguration of its Executive Committee for the 2024–2026 term.

In his speech, Nwankwo expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence placed on him by his colleagues, while stating his commitment to development of the group. He said: “I am committed to working closely with everyone to further the growth and strength of our dear Rivers State Branch.”

Outlining his administration’s vision, Nwankwo introduced “The 4Ds of the Treasure Base Branch”, saying is a strategic plan focused on four key areas.

Nwankwo emphasised the need to elevate the estate survey profession by engaging more closely with government bodies, corporate organisations, and other professional associations.

He said his administration aims to strengthen advocacy efforts and build strategic partnerships that will benefit NIESV members.

On development of members’ skills, he unveiled plans by his leadership to collaborate with the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) Committee and leverage digital solutions to enhance members’ skills through webinars, seminars, and other learning initiatives.

The new chairman stressed the importance of expanding the branch’s membership.

He said:”We are committed to mentoring young surveyors and graduate members, guiding them toward Associate membership and encouraging active participation at both Branch and National levels.”

Nwankwo also announced plans to prioritise the acquisition of a strategically located property and to commence the long-awaited development of the branch secretariat building.

He acknowledged the groundwork laid by the outgoing administration and promised to pursue the project with a clear blueprint and practical framework to ensure its timely delivery.

THISDAY observed that the newly inaugurated chairman’s agenda was met with enthusiastic support from members, who expressed optimism about the future of the Rivers State branch under his leadership.

The event was attended by prominent professionals within the field, all of whom shared a sense of commitment and determination to achieve the ambitious goals set forth by Nwankwo.

The new executive committee, which includes Vice Chairman, Martha Alli, Secretary, Christopher Iwuoha, and several other key members, will serve a two-year term. Together, they are expected to work diligently to implement the agenda of the group, driving growth, development, and professional excellence within the branch.