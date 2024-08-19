NLNG Train 7 Project: Daewoo Unveils Galvanising Plant in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Daewoo Engineering Construction Nigeria has unveiled a state-of-the-art 10,000 Tons per annum glassing galvanisation plant in Rivers State.

The plant, which was commissioned at Abam-Ama, Okrika local government area, will provide services for the Nigerian LNG Train 7 Project in Bonny with the employment of over 150 persons.

Daewoo Engineering Nigeria Limited is one of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors of the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Train 7 Project. The galvanising plant is one of the capacity development interventions for the Train 7 project.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director of Nigerian LNG, Dr Phillip Msheibila stated that the plant signifies a major step towards Nigeria’s self sufficiency and industrial growth and as well, the realisation of Nigeria’s local content aspirations as driven by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Represented by the General Manager, External Relations, Mr Andy Odey, Msheibila reiterated the company’s commitment to achieving its Nigerian Content objectives in its Train 7 Project on Bonny Island.

Mshelbila, stated that protection of steel for durability was a significant application in the energy sector, bolstering the resilience of equipment against depletion and enhancing operational efficiency, reducing wastage from replacement costs, and prolonging the lifespan of relevant equipment.

He commended Daewoo for their commitment in local capacity development and empowering Nigeria’s industry and applauded the federal government through the NCDMB for their vision and support in making the Train 7 project a reality, considering the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioning the plant, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Felix Ogbe noted the importance of the facility to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and as well the towers and telecommunications sectors.

He added that the commissioning of the hot deep galvanising plant has increased Nigeria’s galvanising capacity to over 180,000 Tons/annum, with similar facilities established by Dorman-long Engineering, Sparkwest steel industries and African Industries Group.

On his part, Managing Director, Daewoo represented by the Deputy Construction Director, Youngphil OH, disclosed that the project was completed within one year.

He also pointed out that specialists from Korea where brought in to enable the company complete the project within the stipulated time frame of completion and provide training for local workers.

