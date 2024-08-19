  • Monday, 19th August, 2024

NGO Partners KSMH to Tackle Malaria Menace, Targets 1.2m Children

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to tackle the menace of the malaria diseases among the children, an international Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Malaria Consortium, in partnership with Kogi State Ministry of Health have commenced Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention SMC programmes across the 21 local government areas of the state.


The objective of the SMC programme in the State is to target over 1,200,000 children of age 3 months to 5 years who are vulnerable to malaria diseases.
The State Coordinator of the Malaria Consortium, Kenneth Maduka, explained that the SMC project had commenced since 2012 in 21 states.


According to him, malaria is a public health issue that affected over 229 million people estimated globally with Nigeria having 27% adding that over 409, 000 people die from malaria each year and the children under five are particularly vulnerable comprising of 70%of all malaria deaths.


Maduka stressed that Malaria Consortium in partnership with Kogi State Ministry of Health have rolled out yet another Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention programme in Kogi State, urging the parents to seize the opportunity to ensure that their children benefitted from this.


He posited that the Malaria Consortium primarily focused on the control and management and where appropriate to control for  elimination.
He added that the Malaria Consortium balance the focus on child and maternal health in preventing malaria and not curative.
The State Programme Manager, Dr. Ake Oluwarotimi,  while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention 2024 in  Lokoja, the State capital at weekend, said the programme covers 21 local government areas.


Oluwarotimi pointed out that malarial prevalence among children under five years can range from 43.2-84.2% during the raining season.
He added that SMC is to prevent malaria in those most vulnerable to the disease and in the areas where malaria transmission is seasonal, noting that the World Health Organisation WHO has  recommended Seasonal  Malaria Chemoprevention SMC.
He stated that the development partner, the Malaria Consortium had been helping in 21 States of the federation to eliminate malaria disease.

