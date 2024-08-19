Huawei highlights benefits of Solar energy for Businesses

The Director, Huawei Nigeria Digital Power Business Department, Cruise Ni has identified benefits associated with using solar energy solution for businesses in Nigeria amidst the increasing cost of energy and frequent power outage.

This was disclosed at the recent Fusionsolar Business solution event organized for owners of supermarkets in Nigeria on Friday,August 16, 2024.

Speaking on the topic titled” Open Up the New Era of Solar, Power Up Your Business, Ni stated that the challenges of electricity and traditional energy in Nigeria such as power outage and unstable electricity supply have necessitated the need for businesses as well as individuals to find alternative means to address their energy needs stressing that recent rise in price of diesel, gas and petrol have compounded the woes of many businesses.

He said the introduction of Solar (PV and ESS) has become the most cost-effective energy solution especially with the fall in the price of components such as silicon, panel and lithium carbonate.

He disclosed that there was no better energy option for superstores other than Solar power solution given the fact that they need reliable and uninterrupted power supply as well as safety protection offered to gadgets and equipment.

On his part, Head of Commercial & Industrial Solution Architect,Huawei Nigeria Digital Power Business Department, Jeremiah Ejiroghene noted that the steady growth of digital power business remains at the heart of what the company does.

According to Ejiroghene, the objective is to integrate digital and electronic technologies to promote green transformation in the supermarket industry.

Identifying the challenges in the supermarket industry to includeunreliable power supply, high cost of electricity from the grid, rising fuel or diesel prices, he said there was no doubt that solar energy solution remains the best choice for many super markets especially in the light of cost and efficiency.

He said with continous innovation, local services, low deficit rate and carrier level quality guarantee, he is confident that PhotoVoltaic system can operate steadily for many years.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Justrite Stores, Dr.Ayodele Aderinwale said his experience in the last few years have proven that Solar power solution provided by Huawei remains the best and the most cost- effective means of energy solution needed to run business in Nigeria.

While sharing his early journey into supermarket industry, Aderinwale stated that issues around the rising cost of diesel, poor power supply, forex had made the business to face the threat of survival. He said despite the increasing number of stores across the country, the rise in energy consumption was almost going to lead the business to total shutdown.

He explained that with the solar solution provided by Huawei, the cost incurred on energy across its 14 stores in Nigeria has reduced drastically.

He therefore vowed to ensure that the company connects all its 29 stores to solar by next year.

In his remarks, the Country Manager, Empower New Energy, Robo Igbu said the company has been instrumental to providing clean, reliable and low cost energy to many businesses and homes across Africa through efficient financial solution. Igbu stated that the company has partnered Huawei to provide financing for various commerce and industries that have been battling with perennial energy issue.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Powercell Limited, Omotayo Balogun said the need for cost-saving energy need has become imperative in the face of poor energy supply hence the reason for Huawei Solar solution.

Balogun explained that with blended energy costs for most supermarkets hitting around 25 cents per kilowatt hour compared to 14 cents for green power business, it is becoming increasingly obvious that Solar solution is the right way to go.

He said with viable technical and financial partners in the area of energy, the financial sustainability of any business without direct impact of customers was assured.

“As a business, finding a technically competent and efficient partner is the most important thing if you want to get value for investment,” he said.