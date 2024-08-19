Finalists Emerge for Ecobank Fintech $50,000 Cash Prize Challenge

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank, the pan-African Bank has announced 12 top finalists for the coveted $50,000 cash prize for its 2024 Ecobank Fintech Challenge.

Speaking at the semi-final hybrid event, in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori, said, “The finalists in this year’s Ecobank Fintech Challenge have showcased exceptional talent and innovation; and we look forward to welcoming them to the Finale.

“At Ecobank, we’re committed to collaborating with these business builders to develop products and services that will benefit our customers and contribute to our continent’s progress.”

In his welcome remarks, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, noted that, “Ecobank Nigeria is fully committed to working with the Ecobank Group to provide market access to the innovative solutions that emerge from this Challenge. We believe that by fostering collaboration between traditional banking and fintech innovations, we can create a more inclusive, efficient, and robust financial ecosystem for all Africans.”

The finalists were selected from a cohort of 40 highly competitive fintechs that made it to the semi-final stage of the competition, with this year’s challenge attracting 1,550 applications from 70 countries in Africa and other global regions.

According to the bank, finalists will showcase their innovative solutions at the Ecobank Fintech Challenge Grand Finale, scheduled for 27 September 2024, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lomé, Togo.

The finalists of the 2024 Ecobank Fintech Challenge include BuuPass, Kenya; Daba Finance,Ivory Coast; EasyEquities, South Africa; Exuus, Rwanda; Melanin Kapital Neobank, Kenya and MiaPay, Togo. Others are PaySika, Cameroon; Proboutik, Senegal; Sawport Video Banking as a Virtual Branch, Nigeria; Sproutly, Nigeria; Vaultpay, Democratic Republic of the Congo and YMO Africa, Guinea.