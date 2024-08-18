Outrage over Abduction of 20 Medical Students in Benue

*Gov Alia, Pate, NMA, lawmakers kick, IG deploys rescue team

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Ikechukwu Aleke, Juliet Akoje in Abuja



Widespread condemnations have trailed the abduction of 20 medical students of the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, who were kidnapped in Benue State while travelling to Enugu last Thursday.

While the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the abduction and directed the security agencies in the state to intensify efforts to ensure their safe release, the Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Pate, expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.



The House of Representatives, in a statement issued yesterday by its Spokesman, Hon. Akin Rotimi, also called on the Inspector General of Police (IG) and other security agencies to mobilise all necessary resources to ensure the safe return of the students.



The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has also called on the IG to urgently intervene in the abduction of the students.

This is just as the IG, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the deployment of tactical operatives and assets to ensure the prompt rescue of the kidnapped medical students in Benue State.



Twenty medical students of the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, travelling to Enugu, and a House Officer were kidnapped in Benue State along the Otukpo/Otukpa/Enugu Road on Thursday.

The students were travelling for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students annual convention in Enugu when they were abducted.

Condemning the abduction, Governor Alia directed security agencies in the state to intensify efforts to ensure the safe release of the students.



In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, the governor warned the criminal elements operating within the state to find another base.

He added that his administration would not rest on its oars until all forms of criminality were stamped out in the state.

Also reacting in a statement signed by the Assistant Director of Information and Publicity, Mr. Ado Bako, the Health Minister, Pate described the incident as unfortunate incident.



“Their safety and well-being are paramount to us. We urge the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

“We also call on perpetrators of such evil activities to desist from such criminal acts and respect the sanctity of human life,” he added.

On its part, the House of Representatives in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Hon. Akin Rotimi, called on the IG and other security agencies to mobilise all necessary resources to ensure the safe return of the students.



According to the statement, the Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, also said: “The safety of our medical students is paramount, and this incident is not just an attack on these young professionals but on the future of our healthcare system.



“We cannot afford to lose any more lives to the insecurity plaguing our country. No student should be fearful of going about their lawful duties in the country. We demand decisive action from our security agencies to bring these students home safely”

In a related development, the NMA has also called on the IG to urgently intervene in the abduction of the 20 medical students.

The NMA Secretary-General, Dr. Benjamin Egbo, disclosed this in a letter to the IG, which was posted on the association’s X.com account yesterday.

The letter, dated August 16, read, “I write on behalf of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to urgently bring to your attention a grave situation involving the abduction of 20 medical students.



“These students, comprising 12 from the University of Jos and eight from the University of Maiduguri, were en route to a conference organised by the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) in Enugu when they were kidnapped.”

According to the NMA, the incident occurred between Otukpo and Enugu in Benue State, and one of the abducted students managed to share their location via Google Maps, indicating they were in the Oglewu Ehaje area.



The statement said: “Given the urgency of this matter and the potential risks to the lives of these young students, we implore your office to deploy all necessary resources to secure their immediate and safe return.”

Condemning the students’ abduction in a statement issued yesterday by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IG described the action of the criminals as reprehensible and callous.



Adejobi said Egbetokun had ordered the deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Police Command to ensure the swift rescue of the students.

Adejobi also said tactical operatives, helicopters, drones, and vehicles, among others, would be deployed to facilitate the rescue of the students.



He said: “This initiative encompasses the mobilisation of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialised tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims.”