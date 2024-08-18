Leadership Bane of Nigeria at all Levels, Says Obasanjo

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that leadership is the bane of Nigeria, stressing that if the country could get its leadership right at every level, all other things would work.

Obasanjo said the country was plagued at all levels by self-centered leadership that lacked knowledge and understanding.

He urged Nigerians to change, embrace and enthrone responsive, responsible and transformational leadership at every level if they wanted the desired good governance and better country to become realities.



The elder statesman spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at the 2024 edition of the Leadership Empowerment International Conference (LEIC) and conferment of Doctor of Leadership (D.L) and Doctor of Theology (D.Th) awards on some Nigerians by a South African-based Immanuel Theology Institute International in conjunction with Priesthood Leadership Development Initiative Inc (PLDI) based in Nigeria.



Two former Ogun State Commissioners, Mr. Anthony Ojeshina, and Hon. Dele Obadina as well as erstwhile Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Joju Fadairo; Founder, Penpushing Media, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji and 16 other notable personalities were conferred with honorary Doctorate awards at the occasion.



Obasanjo commended the International Coordinator of Priesthood Leadership Development Initiative incorporated, Prof. Olusesi Obateye, and President of the South Africa – based institute, Prof. Van Den Berg Edward Alfred for recognising and encouraging some Nigerians with leadership capacities.

“There is no end to leadership and service to your community until you breathe the last. And you can never be too old to be a leader and to give something to the community in which you lead and serve as a leader, to serve your state, your country, the continent and the world.



“And if you asked me in one word, what is the bane of Nigeria today? I will not think about it twice. I will say it is leadership. Leadership that is self-centred; leadership that is deficit of knowledge and understanding and leadership that does not see service as the centrepiece of what leadership is all about.

“If we can get the leadership right, we will get all other things right. That is what Prof. Olusesi Obateye is doing and is commendable and very good. We must encourage and inculcate good leadership into every level of our national life,” Obasanjo said.