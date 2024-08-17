World Humanitarian Day 2024: Moving Minds Alliance Calls for Urgent Action to Support Young Children in Humanitarian Crises

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Moving Minds Alliance has urged global leaders and humanitarian actors to prioritise the needs of young children and families affected by crises and displacements.

A message commemorating the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) signed by the Network Communications Manager of the organisation, Lola Ayanda, stated that Moving Minds Alliance being a global network of 39 organisations advocating for more resources to be allocated to support children in crisis, emphasised the critical importance of Early Childhood Development (ECD) in humanitarian settings.

The statement read: “The early years (0-8) are crucial. The first years of life are fundamental for a child’s future. In crisis situations, young children face severe risks to their physical, cognitive, and socio-emotional development. These risks can be mitigated through integrated and holistic solutions that address the comprehensive needs of young children and their caregivers, including health, nutrition, protection, and early learning opportunities.”

The statement added that “this World Humanitarian Day, we are advocating for: ”Increased funding and attention: Despite the overwhelming evidence of the long-term positive impact of early interventions, support for young children remains underfunded in humanitarian responses; only one per cent of humanitarian funding goes to early learning, only two per cent for WASH. Funding for supporting parents and responsive caregiving is often unbudgeted. We urge donors and policymakers to increase resources for ECD programmes in crisis settings.

“Support for Local Actors: Humanitarian response must support and not displace successful local solutions. It should foster effective coordination and communication mechanisms that empower local actors, ensuring that ECD interventions, especially in crisis and emergencies are culturally appropriate and sustainable.

“Inclusive National ECD Policies: Governments should establish and fund comprehensive national ECD policies that include both refugee children and their host communities. These policies should prioritise quality and gender-transformative services, ensuring that all children have equal opportunities to thrive.”

Director of Moving Minds Alliance, Tricia Young, said “Every child has the right to a bright, safe, and healthy childhood and future, regardless of their circumstances,” adding that: “We commend colleagues across the globe for their tireless efforts and honour those amongst us who have lost their lives in the process of serving humanity. We also use this medium to call on the global community to stand in solidarity with young children in humanitarian crises not just in words but in action and most importantly funds.”

Moving Minds Alliance, in the statement, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovative approaches to support young children and families affected by crises worldwide, inviting partners, donors, and policymakers to join its efforts in ensuring that no child is left behind due to humanitarian emergencies.