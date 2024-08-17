Military Industrial Complex: Defence Minister Woos Foreign Investors

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, yesterday assured foreign investors that investing in Nigeria’s military industrial complex will be worth every penny.



Matawalle, gave this assurance, while declaring closed, the maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference, in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the event had not only highlighted the progress Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) had made but also set a pace for the future where the country stands resilient and self-reliant in matters of defence and security.



The minister noted that the tireless efforts and grand breaking innovation of indigenous companies, dealing in defence equipment has brought the exhibition of defense armaments to life during the conference.



He added that their unwavering commitment to advancing the defence capability is commendable.

The conference, he said had not only brought glamour to progress Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria alone but to the nation at large.

Africa Defence Industries Conference, was the high point of the 60th anniversary celebration of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria in Abuja.