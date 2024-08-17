  • Saturday, 17th August, 2024

Military Industrial Complex: Defence Minister Woos Foreign Investors

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, yesterday assured foreign investors that investing in Nigeria’s military industrial complex will be worth every penny.


 Matawalle, gave this assurance, while declaring closed, the maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference, in Abuja on Thursday.
He noted that the event had not only highlighted the progress Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) had made but also set a pace for the future where the country stands resilient and self-reliant in matters of defence and security.


The minister noted that the tireless efforts and grand breaking innovation of indigenous companies, dealing in defence equipment has brought the exhibition of defense armaments to life during the conference.


He added that their unwavering commitment to advancing the defence capability is commendable.
The conference, he said had not only brought glamour to progress Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria alone but to the nation at large.
Africa Defence Industries Conference, was the high point of the 60th anniversary celebration of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria in Abuja.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.