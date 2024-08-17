Filmhouse Group, National Council for Arts and Culture Unveil Strategic Partnership to Enhance Africa’s Entertainment

National Council For Arts & Culture, Nigeria a premier celebration of African talent and culture, and Filmhouse Group a leading player in the African film and entertainment industry, have announced a transformative new collaboration aimed at revolutionising the African entertainment sector.

A statement on the partnership said the collaboration will kick off with MIP Africa, a significant event during FAME Week Africa 2024, which is an annual industry gathering celebrating Film, Music, Fashion, and Entertainment.

MIP Africa provides one-to-one meetings between content creators and producers, opportunities for co-production partnerships, and insights into upcoming film content for both African and global audiences.

The statement said, “Nigeria, the country of honor for this initiative, will be prominently featured throughout the partnership’s activities.”

It also disclosed that the event will serve as a platform to launch the partnership and showcase the innovative projects and talent that will be supported by the collaboration, adding that both organizations are enthusiastic about the impact this partnership will have on the industry and are committed to continually redefining the African entertainment sector.

“This strategic partnership will focus on uniting creative forces across film, television, animation, music, and entertainment technology. Through this collaboration, both organizations seek to showcase diverse cultural narratives, empower emerging talents, and inspire innovation. The partnership aims to foster inclusivity while enhancing visibility for the African entertainment space, supporting emerging talent, and creating impactful industry networking opportunities”, the statement said.

It added that the focus on Nigeria as the country of honor spotlights the country’s pivotal role in the African entertainment landscape and highlights its significant contributions to global culture.

The statement encouraged “key figures in fashion and music to connect, contribute and join us on this thrilling journey.”

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Group CEO, Filmhouse Group, Mr. Kene Okwuosa, said, “Partnering with National Council For Arts & Culture perfectly aligns with our commitment to advancing the African entertainment industry. With Nigeria as the country of honour, we are excited to showcase the country’s vibrant talents and rich cultural stories Together, we aim to foster innovation and provide a platform for emerging talent to shine on a global stage.”

Director General, National Council For Arts & Culture, Mr. Obi Asika, said: ‘’The National Council For Arts & Culture is delighted to present Nigeria as the Country of Honour at the prestigious Fame Week, holding in Capetown, South Africa which comprises Film, Music and Fashion, we are partnering with the private sector and thank Filmhouse Group for their leadership in this regard, they and others are working with us to present the best of Nigeria and we look forward to a positive outing which promises new opportunities for Nigerian creativity and talent.”

Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Limited, Mrs. Ladun Awobokun, said, “We are thrilled to be representing our country Nigeria and joining forces with National Council For Arts & Culture to create new opportunities for the entertainment sector and our African stories. This collaboration will allow us to combine our strengths and resources to spotlight the incredible talent and stories that Nigeria has to offer.”