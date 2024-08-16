Samson Siasia’s Five-year Ban Over, Free to Return to Coaching

Duro Ikhazuagbe

One of Nigeria’s most decorated football coaches, Samson Siasia, has become a free man to return to the sport again after serving a five-year ban by FIFA.

The former Nigerian international who clocked 57 years two days ago, was initially banned for life for allegations of match-fixing by FIFA.

Siasia fought the ban imposed in 2019, trying to prove his innocence in the allegations of accepting to work in the Australian League under the terms of a known match-fixer, Wilson Perumal.

However, succour came the way of the Bayelsa-born gaffer when the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reduced the ban to five years and the $50,000 fine quashed.

Today, August 16, 2024, is Siasia’s Freedom Day to return to the football business.

With a CV that shows Siasia as the only indigenous coach to win silver and bronze medals in the Olympic Games men’s football tournament in 2008 and 2016, plus a silver medal finish in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2005, he remains the most successful to-date.

With the Super Eagles job vacant following the resignation of Finidi George, speculations are rife that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may once again look in the direction of Siasia who has had two stints at the position.

However, other opportunities may also be available. Several clubs in Nigeria’s domestic leagues, including the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria National League (NNL), are reportedly interested in securing Siasia’s services.

Among these clubs is former NPFL champions Mighty Jets, who are said to be in discussions with Siasia about a potential role.

Before his ban, Siasia held a U.S. Soccer Federation coaching license and had achieved significant coaching success.